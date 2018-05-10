Entries sought for 62nd June Art Exhibit

Call for entries! The 62nd annual June Art Exhibit will be accepting artwork for its exhibit of the year May 18-20, from 1-5 p.m. Get your art ready! If you are over 18 years of age you may submit up to three pieces of original artwork in the following media: Drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, wood, and fiber. Complete instructions and entry forms are available on the Wassenberg website.

Summer camps are just around the bend. For 2018 we will offer three separate summer camps. Each session will offer different, thought provoking projects such as Squiggle wire portraits, felted bugs, monster masks, life-size sunflowers and mandalas. Instructor Emilie Fisher, who has a master’s degree in fine arts from St. Francis College ,is an experienced summer art camp instructor. Emilie has taught the last few years at notable camps in Indiana and Ohio.

Session 1: June 12-16

Ages 5-11: 10 a.m.-noon

Ages 12 and up: 1-3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher

Session 2: July 17-20

Ages 5-11: 10 a.m.-noon

Ages 12 and up: 1-3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher

Session 2: July 30-August 3

Ages 5-11: 10 a.m.-noon

Ages 12 and up: 1-3 p.m.

Instructor: Emilie Fisher

Space is limited, and scholarships are available; call 419.238.6837 to inquire or request a scholarship.

Costs per session are: WAC members $40 and non-members $45

Call 419.238.6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org for more information.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor:Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtReach: We have openings available in both age groups and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently accepting students for this great, stress free after-school art program. Sign up forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office. Remember ArtReach will end with the Van Wert City Schools summer vacation.

ArtNight: We are painting more art alley hoops this week! We need 100 of these babies. Put your stamp on your community in a stunning way in this installation art. See you at 6 p.m. It’s free, and your first beverage is included. Pizza is on the menu again if enough of you stop in. You are welcome to bring your own project or sign up for the project we feature. We will have some great projects coming up in the future, so be watching social media. Enjoy a glass of wine or beer while you are here, hang out with friends, create and relax.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 and email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.