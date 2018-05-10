Elks name Americanism Essay winners

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has announced the winners of the 2017-2018 Elks Americanism Essay Contest. This fraternal year, the theme for the contest was “Why Our Veterans are America’s Heroes”.

Students competed in divisions, by age group. The local winners, which were forwarded to the district for further judging, were:

Division I, Grades 5-6 — Hayden Buuck, Crestview, first place; Luke Stouffer, Wayne Trace/Payne School, second place; and Kyle Stoller, Wayne Trace/Grover Hill School, third place.

Division II, Grades 7-8 — Chloe Beining, Wayne Trace, first place; Sophia Saylor, Crestview, second place; and Ellie Vining, Crestview, third place.

Vining placed third in the Northwest District competition. Stouffer placed first in the Northwest District competition and also placed first in the state competition.

Van Wert Elks Lodge 1197 congratulates all of its winners and lodge members thank all of the students, teachers, and schools for their participation in this year’s essay contest.

Jill Evans was the lodge Americanism Committee chair.