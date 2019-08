New Convoy business

The Convoy Business Association welcomed a new business, McCoy Automotive, this week. Quality services business owner Taylor McCoy provides includes dent repair, rust repair, mechanical work, bedliner spray for pickups, rocker liners, painting, patch panels, and rebuilds, quality work. Those interested can call for an appointment at 567.259.7895.Shown are (from the left) Jason Burns, McCoy, Max Oberly, and David Kulwicki. photo provided