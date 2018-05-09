Crestview ousts Coldwater

Caitlin O’Hagan makes a throw during Tuesday’s 7-6 Division III sectional semifinal win over Coldwater on Tuesday. The win came in dramatic fashion, when Avery McCoy scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. McCoy finished the game with two triples, Codi Miller was 4-4 with two RBI, and Victoria Lichtensteiger was the winning pitcher. The Lady Knights (14-10) will finish NWC play at Delphos Jefferson on Thursday, then will play at Liberty-Benton for the sectional championship on Friday at 5 p.m. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson