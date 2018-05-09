City will have road closures this weekend

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming has announced two road closures this coming weekend.

The first closure will on South Jefferson Street, from Main Street to Central Avenue for the Relay for Life event in Fountain Park. That closure will last between 10 a.m. and midnight this Friday, May 11.

The second closure will be on Central Avenue, from Jefferson and Washington streets, from 8 a.m. until noon this Saturday, May 12, for the Bike Rodeo event. The parking lot on Central Avenue, between Jefferson and Washington streets, will also be closed for that event.