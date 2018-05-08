VW, L’view, Parkway ranked in polls

Van Wert independent sports

The latest statewide poll by the Ohio Baseball Coaches Association includes three Western Buckeye League schools and the Lincolnview Lancers.

In Division II, WBL champion Wapakoneta (17-0) is ranked No. 1, while runner-up Defiance (17-3) is ranked No. 2. The Van Wert Cougars (11-5) checked in at No. 18 in this week’s poll.

In Division IV, Lincolnview (18-3) switched spots with St. Henry, dropping behind the Redskins to No. 7.

Other area schools ranked in this week’s poll include Coldwater (No. 6, Division III), Fort Recovery (No. 7, Division III), Hicksville (No. 10, Division IV), New Bremen (No. 11, Division IV), Lima Central Catholic (No.12, Division IV), and Minster (No. 14, Division IV).

Just one area softball team is ranked in this week’s Ohio High School Fast Pitch Softball Coaches Association — Parkway is ranked No. 2 in Division IV, trailing Jeromesville Hillsdale. Last week, the two teams were tied for the top spot.