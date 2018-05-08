VW Cougars top Paulding for win No. 12

Van Wert independent sports

PAULDING — Four runs in the second inning proved to be enough, as the the state ranked Van Wert Cougars (No. 18 in Division II) defeated Paulding 5-2 in non-conference baseball action on Monday.

The victory improved Van Wert’s record to 12-5, while Paulding dropped to 8-11.

The Panthers grabbed a 1-0 first inning lead on a grounder by Jaret Miller that plated Marcus Miller, but the Cougars responded in the second.

Nathan Temple scored on a grounder by Keaton Brown, then James Acquaviva stole home to make it 2-1. Jonathan Lee then rapped a single that scored Jake Lautzenheiser, followed by a single by Hayden Maples that allowed Lee to cross home plate.

Paulding’s final run came in the bottom of the second, when Westen Philot singled in Evan Edwards, and Van Wert’s last run of the game came in the top of the third, on a grounder by Holden Willingham that scored Temple.

Kolson Engor pitched all seven innings for Paulding and allowed seven hits, while striking out four and walking two. Owen Treece pitched a complete game for the Cougars and held the Panthers to four hits, while fanning seven and walking just one.