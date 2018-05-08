Vantage still has nursing class openings

VW independent/submitted information

There is still time to register for the new Practical Nursing program at the Ohio Technical Center of Vantage Career Center. The program will open its doors to the first group of 20 students on Monday, August 6. Registration closes Saturday, May 26.

The program is approved through the Ohio Board of Nursing (OBN) and accredited through the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

The job outlook for practical nurses is projected to continue to grow at a rate that exceeds many other professions. Changing demographics, including the increased percentage of area residents over the age of 65, will continue to expand the need for qualified nursing personnel at all levels of education.

Since the closing of the Northwest State Community College Program in Van Wert in 2017, Vantage has been working to bring this valuable and much needed training back to the community. The goal for the program is to meet local healthcare needs, and to provide excellent training to aspiring nurses in the area in a convenient, local training facility.

Local hospitals and other healthcare facilities have worked closely with Vantage to bring the training back to the area. These healthcare partners in Van Wert, Mercer, and Paulding counties have provided advice, guidance, and donations of equipment to support the program.

Linda Arnold, MSN, MSM, RN, will serve as program administrator and will provide instruction for the program. Jean Sullivan, MSN, RN, will also be one of the prime instructors of the program. Both have extensive experience in care and administrative positions in local healthcare facilities, and both bring excellent teaching credentials to the program, having successfully instructed nursing students at the Northwest State location until its closure last year.

The program begins August 6 and ends July 12, 2019. Classes will meet Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the newly equipped Practical Nursing lab at Vantage. Financial aid is available to qualified candidates.

For more information, contact Kristie Jones, OTC enrollment coordinator, at 419.238.5411, extension 2118, or her direct line at 419.623.9662.