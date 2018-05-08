Parkway tops Crestview

Crestview’s Lexi Gregory attempts to slide in to base ahead of the throw during Monday’s non-conference softball game against No. 2 ranked Parkway. Gregory finished the game with a double, but the Lady Knights fell to the Lady Panthers 16-6 in six innings. Codi Miller also had a double, and Hannah Binnion smacked a home run. Crestview (13-10) will host Coldwater in the Division III sectional semifinals today. Photo courtesy of Wyatt Richardson