Lichtensteiger downs Profit for GOP nod

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Big winners in Van Wert County in Tuesday’s primary election were incumbent County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, the Republican Ohio gubernatorial slate of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted, State Issue 1, and the Delphos Library levy.

Incumbent Lichtensteiger easily won the Republican nomination for commissioner, 2,936-1,119, over challenger Vicki Profit. The victory was complete, with Lichtensteiger winning all 39 precincts, most with comfortable margins. The closest precincts were Delphos 3B, Van Wert 1B, and Van Wert 2C, all of which Profit lost by just five votes.

Some of the rural precincts, though, where Profit’s pro-wind energy stance might have hurt her, posted significant margins for Lichtensteiger. The largest vote plurality for Lichtensteiger was in Harrison Township, which he won by 166 votes, 189-23.

In the Republican gubernatorial race, Attorney General Mike DeWine and his running mate, Secretary of State Jon Husted, easily defeated Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor and retired Procter & Gamble vice president Nathan Estreth 2,623 to 1,266, among county voters.

County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum also won Van Wert County in his bid to upset incumbent U.S. Representative Bob Latta, defeating Latta 2,312 to 1,521. Unfortunately, the Republican incumbent won enough votes in the other 15 full or partial counties in the district to win the nomination.

State Issue 1 received a large plurality from county voters, who approved it more than 2-1: 3,028 to 1,366 against. The Delphos Library levy also passed easily in Van Wert County’s five Delphos precincts, 368-87, and in both counties 1,004-261 (click here for more results on contested races).