Weekend roundup: baseball, softball

Van Wert independent sports

Defiance 2 Van Wert 1 (baseball)

At Defiance on Saturday, an error in the eighth inning led to a 2-1 Bulldog victory over Van Wert.

Van Wert took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, when James Acquaviva singled in Lawson Blackmore. Defiance tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, and the two teams were tied 1-1 after seven innings.

Blackmore had two of Van Wert’s four hits and he pitched five innings, giving up four hits while striking out seven and walking three. Hayden Maples went two innings and allowed three hits while striking out one and walking one.

The Cougars are scheduled to play at Paulding today.

Lincolnview 4 Ayersville 3 (baseball)

The Lancers celebrated Senior Day with a 4-3 win over visiting Ayersville on Saturday. It was win No. 18 for Lincolnview (18-3).

Two of Lincolnview’s runs came in the first inning, when Jaden Youtsey singled in Brayden Evans, and Gavin’s RBI double that plated Youtsey.

The Pilots scored a pair of runs in the top of the second, but the Lancers tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a grounder by Chayten Overholt that allowed Thad Walker to score.

Lincolnview took the lead for good in the bottom of the third, when Ethan Kemler’s pop fly scored Youtsey from second base.

Ayersville’s final run came in the top of the seventh.

Ethan Parsons pitched four innings and allowed two runs on two hits, while striking out six and walking four. Overholt pitched the remaining three innings and gave up a run on two hits while fanning six.

Van Wert 5 St. Henry 0 (softball)

Van Wert 16 St. Henry 14

The Lady Cougars snapped a four game losing streak by winning both games of a doubleheader against St. Henry on Saturday – 5-0 and 16-14.

The win boosted Van Wert’s record to 11-6, but no other information was available.

Shawnee 7 Crestview 6 (softball)

Shawnee 9 Crestview 4

The Lady Knights dropped a doubleheader to Shawnee on Saturday, losing the first game 7-6 and the second game 9-4.

The losses dropped Crestview to 13-9. No other information was available.

Crestview will host state-ranked Parkway today.