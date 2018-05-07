Warren A. Freels

Warren A. “Al” Freels, 75, of rural Mendon, passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born March 27, 1943, in Lancing, Tennessee, the son of Warren W. and Ruby A. (Mays) Freels, who both preceded him in death. He married the former Susan Hausmann on July 2, 1966, and she survives.

Other survivors include twosons, David Ray (Diana) Freels of Van Wert and Michael Wesley Freels of Celina; two grandsons;four brothers and sisters, Trisha (Jim) Barnes of Venedocia, Wilma Money of Hull, Georgia, Jerry W. (Chris) Freels of New Bremen, and Roy E. (Susie) Freels of Harrod; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda Freewalt of Wapakoneta and Larry Weaver of Mendon.

Two brothers, Marvin D. and Terry E. Freels; and a brother-in-law, Dennis Weaver, also preceded him in death.

Private graveside services, with military honors, will be conducted at Goodwin Cemetery near Elgin, with Pastor Jason Boroff officiating.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com.