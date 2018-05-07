VW’s Etter finishes 2nd, Hellman 4th

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Michael Etter finished second at first singles at the annual Western Buckeye League tennis tournament on Saturday, while teammate Michael Hellman finished fourth at third singles.

Etter, a No. 6 seed, lost to No. 1 seed Michael Rutter of Shawnee in the championship match, 6-0, 6-1. Hellman lost to No. 1 seed Jackson Schauf of Shawnee 6-0, 6-3, then fell to Celina’s Collin Harris in the third place match 6-4, 7-6.

As a team, the Cougars finished sixth at the tournament and in the league.