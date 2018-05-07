VWHS sweeps at Ada

Van Wert swept the 16 team Ada Invitational on Saturday, with the Cougars notching 95.5 points, and the Lady Cougars finishing with 115 team points. The Cougars received first place finishes from Blake Henry (high jump, 6-01.00), Eli Rager (long jump, 19-06.00) and Austin Clay (discus, 145-01, shot put, 54-10.50). The Lady Cougars received first place finishes from Cassidy Meyers (800 meter run, 2:32.40), Megan Braun (long jump, 18-02.50), Tabatha Saam (shot put, 36-01.00) and the 4×400 meter relay team (Braun, Meyers, Julia Springer, Caylee Phillips, 4:09.37). Photos submitted