Coaches and ADs: nomininations needed

Van Wert independent sports

Just two more selections will be made for the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the week for the 2017-2018 school year. Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send nominations for the final two awards to sports@thevwindependent.com. Nominations must be received by 12 p.m. Tuesday. Winners of the final two awards of the season will receive a t-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy in Van Wert.