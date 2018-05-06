Paul William Colter

Paul William “Frenchy” Colter, 76, went to be with his Lord Saturday evening at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born November 24, 1941, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Donald D. Colter and Mabel (Gates) Colter Fitts Yoh, who both preceded him in death. On May 16, 1987, he married the former Sherry Dianne Hill, who survives.

Other survivors include two brothers, Morris L. (Sandy) Colter of Tiffin and Duane (Debbie) Colter of Sarasota, Florida; a sister-in-law, Katherine Colter of Paulding; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Donald L. Colter, also preceded him in death.

Paul was a 1960 graduate of Van Del High School and was a member of the Church of Pentecost in Van Wert. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He had worked all his years at Kennedy Manufacturing Company, retiring in 2004. Paul enjoyed studying his Bible and working on the computer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Elder Doug Meeks officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.