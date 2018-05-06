John E. Lugabihl

John E. Lugabihl, 56, of Rockford, died at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, May 5, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, where he had been a patient for a short time.

He was born December 13, 1961, in Celina, the son of James E. and Carol (Hites) Lugabihl, who both survive in Elida.

Other survivors include a daughter, Jessica (Charles) Sendelbach of Celina; one grandson; a brother, Steven E. Lugabihl of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one sister, Joy E. (Charles) Everhardt of Kingston, Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.

A life celebration will be held at noon, May 20, 2018 for all his family and friends at the Rockford Eagles.

