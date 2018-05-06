James Dean Ramirez

James Dean Ramirez, 27, died Thursday, May 3, 2018, at his residence in Van Wert.

He was born May 4, 1990, in Coldwater, the son of Jill Patricia Densel, who survives in Van Wert, and Ricarte Ramirez, who survives in Lima.

Other survivors include his two daughters, Bailee Kayann and Adriana; three sisters, Jackie (Travis) Girardot, Selena Ramirez, and Ricky Ramirez; a brother, Joe Ramirez; his fiancée, Tia Line; and several cousins, aunts, and an uncle.

His grandmother, Sandy Densel; a sister, Katrina Ramirez; a brother, Bobby Joe Densel; an aunt, Leah Densel Stuckey; and three uncles, Miguel, Jupiter and Joe, all preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Ted Kelly officiating.

Visitation is from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.