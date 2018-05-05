VW Boychoir to present spring concert

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Boychoir will present its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

The spring performance is entitled “Freedom: A Salute to American Liberty”, and the boychoir will perform several patriotic numbers, including favorite American hymns and new songs inspired by the American national freedom.

The choir has been rehearsing the pieces since January and is eager to perform for the community. The concert is free and open to the public, while a free-will donation will be collected to defray expenses of the group. Refreshments of cookies and punch will be served immediately after the concert.

The Van Wert Area Boychoir is a non-profit organization incorporated in 2004 that is open to all Van Wert area boys in grades 3-6. The mission of the boychoir is to provide opportunities for boys of all backgrounds and abilities to participate in a quality musical, cultural, and educational experience.

The boychoir rehearses from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sundays each week throughout the school year. The boychoir summer camp will take place from 6-8 p.m. July 31-August 2 at Trinity United Methodist Church.

Families with boys interested in joining the choir can get more information by calling 419.513.0554 or 419.238.1962.

The choir is directed by Phillip Winfield of Delphos, with Melissa Clay as accompanist and Larry Taylor as arranger and technical director.