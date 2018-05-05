Knights run at South Adams Invite

Van Wert independent sports

BERNE, IN — The Crestview Knights finished tied for fourth out of seven teams, and the Lady Knights finished fifth out of nine teams at Friday’s South Adams High School Invitational.

Heritage won the boys title with 175 points, while Crestview finished with 60 points along with Bluffton (IN). South Adams won the girls title with 186 points, and Crestview finished with 35 points.

Top finishers for the Knights:

Caylib Pruett – 2nd 200 meter dash (24.35), 3rd 400 meter dash (55.04)

Nick Springer – 5th 400 meter dash (55.63)

Wyatt Richardson – 5th 1600 meter run (4:59.87)

Dayton Schuerman – 5th 3200 meter run (11:09.59)

Tyler White – 2nd 110 meter hurdles (15.63), 4th 300 meter hurdles (44.17)

Brayden Sellers – 3rd shot put (43-04.00)

4×100 relay – 4th (White, Darrin Nihiser, Springer, Pruett) 46.93

4×400 relay – 2nd (Dillon Underwood, Jordan Perrott, Springer, Pruett) 3:39.41

Top finishers for the Lady Knights:

Mackenzie Leeth – 5th 100 meter dash (14.08), 6th 200 meter dash (29.60)

Tiffany Thompson – 6th 400 meter dash (71.22)

Ally McCoy – 5th 800 meter run (2:38.69)

Ragen Harting 4th 1600 meter run (6:05.00)

Lyvia Black 3rd 300 meter hurdles (51.24)

Chelsea Taylor 2nd high jump (4-08.00)

Lauren Brecht – 6th shot put (30-07)

Maddy Lamb – 5th discus (84-02)

4×400 relay – 2nd (Sophie Kline, McCoy, Ly. Black, Harting) 4:29.13