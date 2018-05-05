Fiesta Friday fun

United Way of Van Wert County’s final fundraiser of the campaign season was a good one for the organization. The Fiesta Friday fundraiser sold out, with all 250 tickets purchased for the event, which featured Mexican food, the raffling off of several special sombreros, and a reverse raffle for a grand prize of $1,000. Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger won the grand prize and donated half of it back to the United Way. Tiffany Saum chose the winning number and won $472.50 for her efforts. United Way’s 26 member agencies were the real winners, though, as $9,000 was raised during the event.Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent