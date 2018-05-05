Fair board holding quarter-less auction

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society (fair board) is holding a quarter-less auction event on Saturday, May 12, in the Junior Fair Building on the fairgrounds. Doors open an 11 a.m. and the auction will begin at noon.

There will be a large variety of items in the auction, including Cincinnati Reds tickets, Fort Wayne Komet Hockey tickets, a necklace from Laudick’s jewelry, toy tractors, tool sets, hotel stays, and gift certificates for various area businesses. The items can be won for as little as 25 cents.

Come support the Van Wert County Fair and help raise money for needed building improvements and funds to provide free entertainment during the fair. Get there early to shop with local vendors who will be set up with items available to purchase. Food and drinks will be available for donations.