Crestview sets concert

The Crestview High School Music Department will present its Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 11, in the high school auditeria. Admission is free and doors open at 7 that evening. The jazz band, high school concert band, high school chorus, and Knight Vision show choir (above) will be performing. Knight-Vision’s 2018 competition show was “Unstoppable”. Awards received this year include second runner-up at the Southern Wells High School competition; grand champion, best vocals, and best choreography at the Carroll High School competition; second runner-up at the Bishop Dwenger High School competition; grand champion and best vocals at a competition at Marion Harding High School; and fourth runner-up at the Garrett High School show choir competition. Crestview photo