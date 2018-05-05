Leadercast 2018

The Leadercast leadership event was a success again this year, with hundreds of local residents attending a simulcast of the Atlanta, Georgia, event sponsored by the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce held Friday at Lifehouse Church. Several well-known speakers made presentations during the event, including former New York Yankees manager Joe Torre former NASA astronaut Mae Jemison, Andy Stanley, Jim Loehr, Tripp Crosby, and Michael Hyatt. The local simulcast also featured a light breakfast, lunch, a Leadercast journal, free chair massages, a live band, interactive games, and chair yoga. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent