YWCA honors women of achievement

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The YWCA of Van Wert County honored several local women and also heard an inspiring message from Cleveland Cavaliers sidelines reporter Allie Clifton-Kalsow during its Women of Achievement Banquet on Thursday evening.

Women were nominated in eight different categories, including Professional Development, Advocacy, Women’s Empowerment, Racial Justice, Volunteerism, Youth Development, Civic Dedication, and Overcoming Adversity. All nominees received a Stephanie Dawn gift bag, while the winners each earned a Stephanie Dawn tote.

Nominees in the Professional Development category were Paula Stabler and Jacque Welch, with Stabler, a nurse who also heads the Emergency Department at Van Wert Health, receiving the award.

The person who nominated Stabler noted: “Paula Stabler is a shining example of what it means to lead a team with energy and dedication.”

The only person nominated for the Advocacy Award was Veronica Cuevas, a realtor who works for Bee Gee Realty in Van Wert. Cuevas has raised money for those less fortunate and fights for their rights, her nominator said.

“Veronica is an advocate for all of the single moms out there,” her nomination letter stated. “Without even realizing it, Veronica sets one of the best examples of what you should, and could, be that I’ve ever seen.”

There was also only one choice for the Women’s Empowerment Award, which went to longtime coach, educator, and counselor Rita Hurless.

Hurless, who coached several sports at Van Wert High School, worked to make her players not only better athletes, but better people.

“With each sports team she coached, Rita approached the season as more than just a game,” her nominator said. “Rita saw value in being with a team and saw sports as a way to learn important life lessons.”

Nominees for the Racial Justice Award were Heidi Kline and Miah Katalenas, with Kline receiving the award this year.

Kline, a nurse who has seven adopted children and also cares for a 19-year-old boy she helped find a job, get a driver’s license, and enroll in college, was cited for her work in helping kids who might not prosper otherwise.

“Heidi works in areas where there are economic difficulties, prejudices, and a lack of opportunity,” her nominating letter stated. “Racial justice is a proactive reinforcement of policy, practices, attitudes, and actions that produce equal power, opportunities, treatment, and the impact and outlook for it all.”

Three people were nominated for the Volunteerism Award — Julie Burenga, Margaret Miller, and Linda Stanley — with Burenga winning this year’s award.

Her nominator noted that Burenga is a vital part of the important process of volunteerism in Van Wert, and helps out as a volunteer coach, at the Children’s Garden in Smiley Park, at First United Methodist Church, where she created an outreach program, and the Junior Achievement program. “She volunteers, not for the recognition, but out of the kindness of her heart,” her nomination letter read.

MaryJo Wilhelm and Teresa Shaffer were nominated for the Youth Development Award, with Wilhelm earning the nod for this year’s award.

Wilhelm, who is retiring this year after 27 years as community relations director for Vantage Career Center, has played an important role in youth development at the school, her nominator said.

“Once a student has made the decision to attend Vantage, MaryJo organizes a student appreciation celebration full of music, games, food, and a car show to provide a level of comfort and enthusiasm,” her nomination letter noted. “MaryJo takes a lead role in organizing Vantage student organizations.”

Her nominator said that Wilhelm has created a number of youth programs at Vantage, including the Step Into Your Future program for eighth-grade girls.

The late BarB Thompson was the posthumous winner of the Civic Dedication Award for the many organizations she was involved in over the years she lived in Van Wert. In addition to working at Derry Drugs, Vantage, and Starr Commonwealth, Thompson served on a number of community boards and organizations, including Van Wert Rotary, The Salvation Army, the Council on Aging, and many more.

“She was an influential part of so many people’s lives. Although BarB passed away in December of 2017, her legacy and example of civic dedication live on as a shining example of the impact one should have in your community.”

The last award of the night was presented in the Overcoming Adversity category. Tisha Fast and Jan White were nominated, with Fast earning the award this year.

Fast, who battled breast cancer and had a double mastectomy, also continued to work in insurance and even opened up her own insurance agency during that time.

“Tisha is an inspiring woman, as she runs her business with integrity and compassion, all while balancing her family and volunteer work,” her nomination letter said.

Three local high school seniors were also awarded scholarships from the YWCA. Madison Turnwald of Van Wert earned a $500 scholarship, while Cassidy Meyers of Van Wert and Frankie Carey of Lincolnview each received a $250 scholarship.

Although Clifton-Kalsow couldn’t attend the banquet because she was in Toronto, Canada, covering the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff game with the Raptors, she provided an inspiring video message that talked about the fact that, while many people think her job is glamorous, it is still hard work and provides many challenges to women trying to succeed in the male-dominated world of sports.

Clifton-Kaslow was often emotional as she spoke on empowering women and the challenges that women face oftentimes to be taken seriously and to be treated as equals to — and by — men.

Sponsors for the dinner included Cooper Foods Cooked Meats, KAM Manufacturing (Stephanie Dawn), MOD Boutique, The Greenhouse Effect, The Secret Garden, LifeHouse Church, DLR Design Inc., and Burcham Printing.