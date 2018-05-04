Gerald V. Kreischer

Gerald V. Kreischer, 84, of rural Ohio City, died at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 3, 2018, at his residence.

He was born December 8, 1933, in Van Wert County, the son of Lawrence C. and Edith R. (McClure) Kreischer, who both preceded him in death. On December 8, 1957, he married the former Dixie L. Butler, who survives at the family home.

Other survivors include a son, Chris V. Kreischer of rural Ohio City; one daughter Cynthia L. (Clair II) Harting of Convoy; six grandchildren, Tyler J. (Sheila Collins) Kreischer of Van Wert, Dane ‘Drew’ (Tori Metzger) Kreischer of Convoy and stationed in Georgia with the U.S. Army, C.W. (Allison) Harting of Convoy, Cody (Stacey) Harting of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Colin (Halie) Harting of Convoy, and Camile (Clint) Myers of Van Wert: nine great-grandchildren, Jack Kreischer, Liam, Oliver, Vaughn, Waylin, Kenlie, Rhett, and Elijah Harting, and Ellie Myers: two brothers, his twin Harold (Sherry) Kreischer of Ohio City and Ronnie (Linda) Kreischer of Lexington (Ohio); two sisters, Marcile Pennell of Ada and Audrey ((Bill) Campbell of California; a brother-in-law, Alva J. “Bub” (Sandy) Butler of Fort Wayne, one sister-in-law, Bonnie (Tom) Tindall of Fort Wayne, many nieces, nephews, great-nephews, and great-nieces; and his companion dog, “Babe”.

Seven brothers, Gaylord, Ralph, Robert, Floyd, Larry, Max, and Jimmie Kreischer; and a sister, Barbara Bashore, also preceded him in death.

Gerald led a very productive and active life. He is a member of Oneco United Methodist Church in Bradenton. Florida. He is a member of the 1951 graduating class of Van Wert High School and also received a degree in tool design from Midwestern College in Fort Wayne. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and is a member of American Legion Post 178 of Van Wert. He had been employed by the United States Railway Mail Service and retired from Chrysler Amplex in Van Wert. After retirement, he became a businessman, owning Fairview Laundromat in Van Wert and B and K Carwash sites in Van Wert and St. Marys.

Gerald and Dixie had wintered 24 years in Florida and one of his greatest pleasures was singing in the Golf Lakes Men’s Singing Group. He was an avid bowler and golfer and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 9, 2 at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Paul Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Interim Healthcare Hospice, 3745 Shawnee Road, Suite 108, Lima, OH 45806 or to American Legion Post 178.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.