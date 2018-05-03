Stanley selected to Ohio Elks Hall of Fame

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, announces that a member, Michael C. Stanley, was inducted into the Ohio Elks Hall of Fame on Saturday evening, April 28, during the 120th annual convention of the Ohio Elks Association.

Stanley was nominated for this award by Van Wert Elks Lodge for the countless hours he puts in working at the lodge doing various tasks, chairing numerous committees, promoting the lodge programs, and for the Elk programs he promotes for the youth of the community.

Other recipients of this award from Van Wert Lodge were William S. Derry in 2000 and W. Eric McCracken in 2015.

Also on Saturday evening, Nevin Taylor of Marysville Elks Lodge 1130 was installed at the new state president of the Ohio Elks Association. Stanley, past state president, was re-appointed as the state convention director for the new fraternal year.