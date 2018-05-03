Staffmark adds 6 new computer kiosks

VW independent/submitted information

Staffmark, a leading provider of staffing services, announces the addition of six new computer kiosk stations in Van Wert. These kiosks can be used by applicants to submit job applications online and complete their hiring paperwork in the office.

“We have seen tremendous growth throughout the entire Van Wert area,” said Nicole Bristoll, Staffmark branch manager. “These new kiosks will allow us to keep pace with this growth and provide additional job opportunities for our employees.

“Having six kiosks will allow us to take walk in candidates and allow the candidates to complete the process same day,” she added. “We are excited about this opportunity.”

The addition of the six kiosks will allow the office to accept walk-in applicants daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., instead of having to make appointments, offering employment opportunities to the citizens of Van Wert and the surrounding areas.

There will be a ribboncutting and grand opening celebration on Friday, May 11, at 8:30 a.m. at the Staffmark office. The public is invited to attend.