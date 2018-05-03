New office

Edward Jones financial adviser Eric Hurless cuts the ribbon Wednesday on his new office at 1119 Westwood Drive, Suite C, while Chamber of Commerce board members and staff and others look on. Hurless, a former insurance agent, said he got into both jobs because he likes helping people. “That’s the kind of person I am,” Hurless said, adding that he chose in his prior job to help protect people’s assets and now he wants to help people build their assets as a financial adviser. Hurless said office hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays, but added that people should call for an appointment.Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent