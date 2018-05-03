Marsh opens new VW foster care facility

Submitted information

As the Marsh Foundation Foster Care and Adoption Division continues to grow, a grand opening and ribboncutting was held last week at its new downtown location. The Foster Care and Adoption Center, 102 W. Main St. in Van Wert, will now house office space as well as a training and visitation area.

“We are so grateful to the Van Wert community for their ongoing support,” said Melissa Snyder, foster care supervisor. “There are so many children needing help and our community has really stepped up to help us meet that need.” In the past year, The Marsh has licensed an additional 10 foster families. “This is incredible, and crucial to our mission,” Snyder added.

As May begins, the agency will be celebrating National Foster Care Appreciation Month. “We are so appreciative of our foster families, their dedication, and the sacrifices they make in order to give kids a loving home,” said Kim Mullins, executive director of Child and Family Services at The Marsh. “The month of May gives us an extra opportunity to show them our appreciation.”

The Marsh Foundation is continuing to grow. In addition to their consistent effort to recruit more foster families, they are also hiring another licensed social worker for the downtown Van Wert office. For more information, visit www.marshfoundation.org.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages birth-17), an intensive treatment program, adoption and independent living. Located in Van Wert, Ohio, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 36 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster care children and community members.