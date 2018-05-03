Marcy Sue Price

Marcy Sue Price of the Wren area passed away at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born February 9, 1952, in Paulding, a daughter of Leo and Esther (Burris) Caryer of Wren, who both preceded her in death. On July 21, 1994, she married Richard K. Price Sr., who survives in Wren.

Other survivors include two sons, Matthew (Nikki) Swygart of Rockford and Christopher (Angie) Swygart of Lewistown; five grandchildren, Brett, Sydney, Mollie, Samantha and Mason; four stepchildren, Richard (Brandy) Price Jr. of Portland, Indiana, Robert (Jessie) Price of Greenville, Jason Price of Burkettsville, and Josette (Mark) McCowan of Fort Wayne, Indiana; several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren. Marcy is also survived by two sisters, Marilyn Neat of Convoy, and Peggy J. (Danny) Miller of Mount Vernon, Kentucky, along with nieces and nephews.

Marcy graduated in 1970 from Crestview High School in Convoy. She attended Vantage Vocational School, where she received a medical office degree. She was employed at CTS in Berne, Indiana, for 34 years and has been self-employed as an embroiderer for the last several years.

Marcy was a faithful member of Countryside Church of the Nazarene in Willshire, where she served as director of Manna Ministries for its duration, then also as director of Son Ministries, plus serving in various other capacities dealing with secretarial duties. Marcy additionally assisted as a judge for the Van Wert County election board, was an assistant 4-H leader of the Wren Explorers for 10 years and volunteered for the Wren Fire/EMS Department in assorted secretarial responsibilities.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, May 4, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Carol Tumbleson-Evans officiating.

Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. Friday, May, 4, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions: Wren Fire/EMS Department.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.