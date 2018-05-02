VWHS choirs to have final concert of year
VW independent/submitted information
The Van Wert High School Vocal Music Department will present its final concert of the year on Tuesday May 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.
The Freshman Choir, Sophomore Women’s Choir, Select Choir, and Concert Choir will take the stage. The ensembles will perform a variety of pieces, including pieces from their district and state contest repertoire and a number of contemporary pieces. Admission is free. Come and enjoy a great night of music.
POSTED: 05/02/18 at 8:39 am. FILED UNDER: News