VWHS choirs to have final concert of year

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Vocal Music Department will present its final concert of the year on Tuesday May 8, at 7:30 p.m. in the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio.

The Freshman Choir, Sophomore Women’s Choir, Select Choir, and Concert Choir will take the stage. The ensembles will perform a variety of pieces, including pieces from their district and state contest repertoire and a number of contemporary pieces. Admission is free. Come and enjoy a great night of music.