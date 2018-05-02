VW tennis team posts another win

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Van Wert’s tennis team finished the regular season on a strong note by winning four of the last five matches, including a 4-1 decision at Bath on Tuesday.

The Cougars swept all three singles matches and won at second doubles.

At first singles, Michael Etter shut out Jacob Garner 6-0, 6-0, while Kannen Wannemacher posted an identical win over Hayden Baughan at second singles. At third singles, Michael Hellman topped Noah Kindig 6-1, 6-2.

Bath’s first doubles team of Caden Schmidt and Gabe Niebel defeated Zane Fast and Kaden Thomas 6-0, 6-1, but Van Wert’s second doubles team of Storm Pierce and Nathan Ruger posted a 6-1, 6-3 win over Andrew Cook and Evan Barr.

Van Wert finished the regular season 4-7 (4-5 WBL). The Cougars will take part in the Western Buckeye League tournament on Thursday.