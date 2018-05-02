VW Cougar Basketball Camp set

Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

The 2018 Van Wert Cougar Basketball Camp for boys will be held June 4-7.

All boys entering grades two through eight are eligible to attend the camp, which will run from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. each day.

Each boy will be worked with on an individual basis and will be instructed and drilled on the fundementals needed to become a complete player. In addition to drills, the camp will offer daily skills contests, league games, handouts, speakers, awards, a camp t-shirt and other Cougar basketball giveaway items.

Camp brochures are available at Van Wert Elementary School and Van Wert Middle School, or by contacting Mark Bagley at 238.0727 or by email at M_Bagley@vwcs.net.

The registration deadline to guarantee enrollment is June 1. Enrollment is limited to ensure that each player receives individual instruction, so it is recommended to enroll early.