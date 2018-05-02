Madilynn Marie Shellabarger

Madilynn Marie Shellabarger, 22 months, died early Sunday morning, April 29, 2018, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born June 1, 2016, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Vicky Lynn Shellabarger, who both survive in Convoy.

Other survivors include two sisters, Breanna and Haylee Shellabarger; her maternal grandparents, Dennis and Brenda Springer of Decatur; four aunts, Kathy Kahn, Melinda Miller, Amanda Moles, and Tonya Reno; and two uncles, Dennis Springer Jr., and Steve Springer.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Jim Burns of Liberty Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.



Preferred memorials: To the family.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.