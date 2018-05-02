Lincolnview sinks the Pirates

Van Wert independent sports

CONTINENTAL — Lincolnview rallied from a 4-3 deficit with seven runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth for a 14-4 six inning non-conference baseball win at Continental on Tuesday.

The Lancers (15-3) put up three runs in the top half of the first inning. Chayten Overholt scored on a wild pitch, then Jaden Youtsey scored on a grounder by Ethan Kemler. Gavin Carter scored on a wild pitch, and it appeared Overholt scored on a third wild pitch by the Pirates, but he was ruled out on appeal.

Continental scored a run in the bottom of the inning and three more in the second, and the score remained 4-3 until the fifth.

Jaden Youtsey plated Overholt, then a single by Carter scored Youtsey and gave the Lancers a 5-4 lead. Carter later scored on a bases loaded walk to Creed Jessee, then Thad Walker knocked in Kemler and Collin Overholt. Spencer Richey was responsbible for the final two runs of the inning.

An error in the top of the sixth allowed Youtsey to score, then Carter and Kemler scored on a wild pitch. Yet another wild pitch allowed Chayten Overholt to complete the scoring.

Kemler had three of Lincolnview’s 11 hits, while Chayten Overholt and Jaden Youtsey each had a pair of hits.

Four Lancer pitchers were used in the game. Walker went 1.1 innings, Chayten Overholt went 2.1 innings, Collin Overholt pitched two innings and Kemler pitched to two batters, and was given credit for the win.

Lincolnview will play at Bluffton today.