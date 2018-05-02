Lincolnview prom information released

VW independent/submitted information

The Lincolnview High School Junior Class would like to invite the public to a prom open house this Saturday, May 5, from noon-2 p.m., in the Commercial Building on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

This year, Lincolnview students chose “Jurassic Prom” as their prom theme. Those wanting to view prom decorations should enter the prom open house on the south side of the Commercial Building near the Junior Fair Building. This year’s promenade will be from 7-8 p.m. in the elementary gymnasium at the school. The public is also welcome to attend this event.