Cougars rally past Bath for win No. 12

Van Wert independent sports

An eight run fourth inning propelled Van Wert past Bath 10-4 at Russell Fisher Field on Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth, the Cougars (12-3, 5-2 WBL) started the inning with singles by Hayden Maples and Lawson Blackmore, followed by a walk by Jonathan Lee. Nathan Temple then knocked in Maples with an RBI single to right field. Darius Eddins and James Acquaviva followed up with singles that plated Lee, Blackmore and Temple and gave Van Wert a 4-2 lead.

After a bunt by Jalen McCracken, Jake Lautzenheiser singled home Acquaviva, then McCracken scored on a triple to left field by TJ Reynolds. The final run of the inning came on a one out sacrifice fly by Maples that plated Reynolds.

Bath scored a run in the top of the fifth, but the Cougars countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. A single to right field by Eddins scored Temple, then Eddins crossed home plate on a single by Lautzenheiser, who finished the game with a pair of hits, as did Maples, Temple, Eddins and Acquaviva. Lautzenheiser, Reynolds, Eddins and Acquaviva each had two RBI.

The Wildcats scored the final run of the game in the top of the sixth inning.

Maples picked up the win on the mound, going five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits, with five strikeouts and three walks. Blackmore came on in relief and pitched two innings of no-hit ball with three strikeouts and a walk.

The Cougars are scheduled to return to action Thursday at Bryan.