Parsons tosses one hitter vs. Ada

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Ethan Parsons allowed just one hit as Lincolnview rolled to a five inning, 15-1 Northwest Conference win over visiting Ada on Monday.

Parsons threw just 68 pitches and struck out seven, while walking one.

“Ethan Parsons – what an outing,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. Five innings and only one hit given up. He is 4-0 on the season for us and is locating all of his pitches for strikes.”

“I’m very proud of that young man for his leadership on the mound for us,” Fishpaw added.

While Parsons held the Bulldogs in check, the Lancers exploded for seven runs in the opening inning.

Chayten Overholt scored on an error, then Ethan Kemler doubled in Jaden Youtsey and Gavin Carter to give Lincolnview a 3-0 lead. Kemler scored on a grounder by Thad Walker, then Collin Overholt scored on a passed ball. With two outs, Braxton Fox singled and drove in Creed Jessee to increase the lead to 6-0. Fox closed out the scoring by crossing home plate on a passed ball.

A score by Carter in the second inning made it 8-0, then the Lancers tacked on five more runs in the third. A triple to center field by Brayden Evans scored Chayten Overholt, then Evans scored on an error. Youtsey scored, and Carter scored on another passed ball.

Carter went on to belt a two-run home run to left field in the bottom of the fourth, and he finished the game with three RBI and four runs scored. Kemler had two hits and two RBI.

Lincolnview (14-3, 5-1 NWC) will play at Continental today.