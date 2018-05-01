Painter leads Crestview past Paulding

Van Wert independent sports

PAULDING — Crestview pounded out 17 hits in a 14-8 slugfest win over Paulding on Monday.

Griffin Painter accounted for five of those hits, going 5-for-5 at the plate with two RBI. Caden Hurless had four hits and three RBI, and Derek Stout finished with a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBI.

Paulding’s Evan Edwards had four hits and three RBI, and Jaret Miller chipped in with three hits and one RBI.

The Knights scored three in the first inning – a double by Dylan Hicks plated Brett Schumm, a single by Painter scored Hurless, and Hicks stole home.

Crestview scored two more in the second inning when Charles Stefanek crossed home plate on an error and Hurless singled in Schumm.

The Panthers got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third, when Cade McGarvey doubled and scored Hunter Kauser, then Miller scored on a grounder by Cole Heller. McGarvey made it 5-3, when he scored on a single by Evans.

Paulding tied the game in the fourth inning when McGarvey scored on an error and Edwards singled in Heller, but the Knights exploded for five runs in the top of the fifth. A single by Stefanek plated Painter, then Stout scored on a bases loaded walk to make it 7-5. Korbin Hartman scored on a grounder by Schumm, then a two RBI single by Hurless allowed Stefanek and Richardson to score.

The Panthers countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to trim Crestview’s lead to 10-8. Kauser scored on a single by Miller, Miller scored on an error and McGarvey scored on a single by Edwards.

The Knights used four runs in the seventh to secure the victory – Painter singled in Schumm, Hurless scored on an error, and a single by Stout allowed Hicks and Painter to score.

Hurless pitched 3.2 innings and allowed five runs (three earned) on eight hits with two strikeouts and five walk, while Kole Small was given credit for the win, going 3.1 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Paulding’s Westen Philpot pitched six innings and was charged with the loss.