Joan Rager, 90, of Van Wert, died at 3:45 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born November 12, 1927, in Van Wert, the daughter of Leo and Elizabeth (Roessner) Ross, who both preceded her in death. On April 12, 1947, she married Glen C. Rager, who died June 12, 2009.

Survivors include three children, Dan (Melissa) Rager of Mission Viejo, California, Kathy (Phil) Fleming of Columbus, and Carol Purcell of Sanford, Maine; nine grandchildren, Jason (Kristy) Rager, Nathan (Debbie) Rager, Kelly (Shad) Foster, Tiffany (Bill) Acton, Derek (Christie) Fleming, Danielle Rager, Andrew Powell, and Darren (Christy) Powell; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Joan was a homemaker and helped with Rager’s Butcher Shop in Van Wert. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert, where she also was a member of the Ladies Guild, and a member of the Van Wert Camp of Gideons International Auxiliary. Joan served the Lord in her vocations as a wife, mother, grandmother, and church member.

A grandson, Justin Rager; and three sisters, Jeanne German, Betty Schumm, and Christine Harrington, also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert. Burial will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Preferred memorials: Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

