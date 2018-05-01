Delphos police investigating girl’s death

DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department is investigating the death of a 21-month-old girl.

According to a news release from Police Chief Mark Slate, officers were dispatched at 12:12 a.m. Sunday to the 200 block of North Main Street on a report of an unresponsive child.

When police officers and EMS personnel arrived, they found the young girl was not responsive and transported her to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima, where she was pronounced dead.

Delphos police and Allen County Sheriff’s Office detectives are currently investigating the incident as a “suspicious death”.

No further information was released.

The toddler’s death is the second in the past 18 months in Delphos. In November 2016, 15-month-old Hayden Ivan Ridinger was found beaten to death in an apartment at the Old Lincoln Inn complex on Lincoln Highway.

Christopher Peters was later convicted of three felony counts, including aggravated murder, in connection with the boy’s death, and is currently serving a life sentence in prison, without the possibility of parole.