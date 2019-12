Ottoville tops Lincolnview

Lincolnview’s Annie Mendenhall drives the baseline to the basket during Saturday’s game against Ottoville. Mendenhall scored 11 points, but the Lady Lancers dropped to 0-2 with a 49-40 loss to the Lady Green. Jordan Decker led Lincolnview with 12 points. The Lady Lancers will begin NWC play against Lincolnview at home on Thursday. Photo by Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent