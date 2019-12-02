Food pantry donations

Van Wert High School’s Student Council sponsored several events in November to benefit the Ohio City Food Pantry and Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry. Both food pantries received a check in the amount of $400, which was raised through a student-run “Clean Out Your Console” fundraiser, as well as a bake sale. Students also donated nearly 700 food items (above), which were divided evenly among the two food banks. VWCS photo