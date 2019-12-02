Fa la la: ‘a capella’ music at Niswonger

By Tafi Stober

In current culture, the understanding of a capella may come from the likes of Pitch Perfect and Pentatonix, the two cultural forces most commonly associated with the genre in this day and age. Another name that should be on that list, The Swingles, has been a vocal group for more than 50 years and is still going strong and happens to be coming to Van Wert this Sunday as part of the Enrich Community Concert Series, presented by Unverferth Family Dentistry and Roger and Kay Okuley.



The Swingles are used to constant reinvention – they used to be a group called The Swingle Singers, formed in 1963 when Ward Swingle assembled a group of Parisian session singers to sing Bach’s keyboard music. Now, the group is based in London and sings far more than just Bach: their most recent album, Folklore, is a collection of folk songs from all around the world, from Sardinia to the Philippines to Kenya.

The Swingle’s answer some questions so that you can understand a bit more about the historied musical group that will add artistry to the Niswonger season.

Q: The Swingles’ lineup constantly rotates. How has the group adjusted to the inevitability of personnel change and the different working styles and personalities that come in and out of The Swingles?

A: It’s a challenge, but also an opportunity. Our changing line-up is how The Swingles have endured for more than 55 years, and every time new singers join they bring their musical personality and ideas with them, which keeps us moving forward. We definitely tailor the way we work to the personalities involved. For instance, there always used to be a musical director who wrote most of the arrangements, but the current line-up is full of arrangers and songwriters, so we’ve changed to a more collective way of working so that everyone has an equal creative stake in the music.



Q: What makes an arrangement a Swingles arrangement, especially given your flexible line-up? Has this changed over time?

A: The group has always taken an “instrumental” approach to singing, and there’s a recognizable Swingle sound that survives from the early days — light, airy, and seemingly effortless. It’s important to us that every new singer is capable of that classic sound, but we’re continually looking for new colors and new approaches. That could mean full-on I imagine it takes time to come up with vocal arrangements for songs, and to practice them.



Q: What factors do you take into account when you come up with a setlist for performances — the kind of audience you’re performing to and the technical difficulty of the various songs, perhaps?

A: The best strategy is always to sing the music you’re passionate about, as audiences respond to real passion above anything else, and they can tell when you’re faking it.



Q: What are your thoughts on the phenomenon of Youtube covers like Pentatonix? Has it revolutionized a cappella?

A: We’re living in a very visual world in terms of how people interact with music. More people now discover The Swingles via videos on YouTube or Facebook than any other way. We want to make more videos: in fact, we just launched an account on Patreon to connect with more potential fans.



Q: For vocalists and a cappella singers, do you have any tips on taking care of your voice?

A: The big ones are undoubtedly staying hydrated and getting enough sleep. And listen to your body — if it hurts, you’re doing something wrong!

The Swingles will perform a Christmas themed concert LIVE at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 1, at 3 p.m. The doors open at 2 that afternoon and Craig Alix will be providing live lobby entertainment on the grand piano. Sunday will be a musical celebration in Van Wert. The awe of musical artistry beckons. Heed its call.