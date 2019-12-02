Auditor’s Office now selling dog licenses

VW independent/submitted information

Dog licenses for 2020 are now on sale in Van Wert County at the Auditor’s Office, Room 205 in the Van Wert County Courthouse, and at the following locations:

Van Wert Animal Clinic, 13995 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert

Emma Lu’s, 7079 U.S. 127, Van Wert

J & R Merchandising, 200 Walcott St., Willshire.

Ohio City Express, 511 W. Carmean St., Ohio City

The Bear’s Den, 18191-A Lincoln Highway, Middle Point

Van Wert Veterinarian Clinic, 11251 Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert

A stamped, self-addressed envelope, along with the proper fee, must accompany the return of the application by mail. If purchasing a tag at one of the above locations, dog owners should take license applications with them if they received one by mail.

Dog licenses cost $17 per tag, while a penalty of $17 per tag must be paid, in addition to the cost of the license and fee, for licenses purchased for dogs who were 3 months old or older after January 31, 2019.

A three-year tag costing $51 and a lifetime dog tag for $170 are available only in the Auditor’s Office.

Kennel licenses are $85 for five tags, while extra tags are $1 each. There is a penalty of $85 for kennel licenses purchased after January 31, 2020.

All dogs 3 months old or older require a license.

Dog tags may also be ordered online from December 1 to January 31 only. Go to www.doglicenses.us/OH/VanWert/.

For more information, contact Kaitlyn at the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office: 419.238.0843.