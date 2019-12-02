Artists’ Exhibit/Sale still at Wassenberg

The annual Wassenberg Artists’ Exhibit & Sale, sponsored by Van Wert Health, continues through December 22. This is a great opportunity to purchase quality work for meaningful and long-lasting gifts. In addition, our gift area is open year round and features pottery, paintings, original, frameable greeting cards along with locally produced bath and body products. Shop the Wass!

Thursday ArtNight Holiday Art projects are gearing up. Our new instructor, Gabe Yahl, will head up these fun evenings. Stay tuned for these one and done art and craft project sessions, just in time for Christmas.

The Wassenberg Art Center is introducing the wassenBox, a complete and specially in-house designed craft subscription for youths, delivered monthly to area residents’ homes.

Warm Up the Ridge. We are again collecting warm coats, blankets and funds for the Lakota tribe who live on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. We do this because merely staying warm in the brutal Dakota winters can be extremely difficult for the residents due to the isolation and poverty. Several people die per winter. Headed by Faces of Little Bighorn Collection owner and Wassenberg Art Center Board member Brent Stevens, this drive has directly provided residents of the “Ridge” some relief. For more information, visit Faces of Little Bighorn Facebook Page or give the art center a call. Posters are available for distribution to your organization as well.

We still have ArtReach openings! Sign your young artist up for ArtReach now! Our popular after-school art program will resume November 5, following a hiatus while we looked for just the right instructor. We’re excited to welcome our new candidate, professional artist and art educator, Gabriel Yahl of Spencerville. Gabriel obtained a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from prestigious Columbus College of Art & Design in Fine Art. Gabriel has worked as a painting, cartooning, and art instructor, at CCAD in addition to sculpture lab assistant. He has 10-plus years of painting experience and has worked with children in varying scenarios including 4-H and camp counseling. He has also worked at galleries and the Columbus Museum of Art. We are looking forward to being able to provide area young artists with a creative outlet. Please contact the art center to sign up!

Access to public arts programming is shrinking every year. In response, we are happy to announce the wassenBox, a home delivery craft kit for young people. The subscription is $22 per month, automatically renews and shows up right in your mailbox. The wassenBox will provide a new kit each month and comes with complete supplies, a welcome sticker poster and a specially designed activity book unique to each kit. Crafts for two separate age groups will be available initially. Ages 3-7 and 7 and up. Kits will be designed as gender neutral. While we offer a flexible in-house art program, families are very busy and the art can now come to them. wassenBoxes will begin shipping in December just in time for the holidays. To sign up visit: www.wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center provides custom designed art, craft and creative classes and parties for private groups. Need a cool birthday party option? Give us a call. What do you all want to make? Contact us and we will brainstorm your next gathering.

Watercolor Class: Tuesday mornings; 10 a.m.-noon. Fee: $55 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

Instructor: Pat Rayman.

Holiday Themed Stained Glass Classes are scheduled for December 4, 11, 18: 6-9 p.m. Instructor: Joe Balyeat.

ArtNight: Every Thursday 6-9 p.m. Free. Artist/instructors on hand to help with your project. ArtNight one and done projects will be starting soon with our new instructor Gabriel Yahl. Stay tuned while we get this art ball rolling!

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or by email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.