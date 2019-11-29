Friday night basketball scoreboard
Van Wert independent sports
Here are final scores of Friday night’s season opening high school boys’ basketball games. All matchups were non-conference games.
Lincolnview’s season will begin Saturday at Van Wert, while Delphos St. John’s will play at Perry.
Van Wert 59 Crestview 56
Allen East 45 Vanlue 38
Arlington 72 Fort Jennings 53
Columbus Grove 65 Wayne Trace 39
Delphos Jefferson 54 Wapakoneta 46
Elida 63 Bath 56
Minster 80 Houston 44
Ridgemont 55 Ada 51
Ottoville 69 Temple Christian 22
Parkway 64 Waynesfield-Goshen 34
Paulding 48 Continental 40
Shawnee 70 Lima Central Catholic 54
St. Henry 63 Spencerville 47
Tinora 51 Miller City 37
