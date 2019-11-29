Friday night basketball scoreboard

Van Wert independent sports

Here are final scores of Friday night’s season opening high school boys’ basketball games. All matchups were non-conference games.

Lincolnview’s season will begin Saturday at Van Wert, while Delphos St. John’s will play at Perry.

Van Wert 59 Crestview 56

Allen East 45 Vanlue 38

Arlington 72 Fort Jennings 53

Columbus Grove 65 Wayne Trace 39

Delphos Jefferson 54 Wapakoneta 46

Elida 63 Bath 56

Minster 80 Houston 44

Ridgemont 55 Ada 51

Ottoville 69 Temple Christian 22

Parkway 64 Waynesfield-Goshen 34

Paulding 48 Continental 40

Shawnee 70 Lima Central Catholic 54

St. Henry 63 Spencerville 47

Tinora 51 Miller City 37