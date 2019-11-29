Chamber, MSVW promote Small Business Saturday event
VW independent/submitted information
The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Van Wert are asking Van Wert County residents to avoid the crowds at the big box stores on Black Friday and show the importance of shopping locally by supporting small, independently owned businesses in Van Wert during its Small Business Saturday shopping event.
“We are teaming with Main Street Van Wert to offer everyone the best Small Business Saturday experience ever,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville.
Verville noted that people can pick up Small Business Saturday passports at any participating store, get them stamped, and turn them in to the Main Street Van Wert office, 136 E. Main St. in Van Wert, by Monday evening. Prizes will be drawn Tuesday, December 3.
The following is a list of participating businesses:
Sisters Bridal Boutique-$75 Dress Sale
D’ Amici’s-25 percent off
Open Minded
Just For You Flowers-20 percent off
Stephanie Dawn-25 percent off and free shipping over $100
The Secret Garden Floral and Gifts-Specials
Touches of Time Antique Mall-Specials
Laudick’s Jewelry-20 percent off
The Warehouse
Van Wert Massotherapy and The Salt Cave on Central-
Specials
The Corner Treasures-Sales
Laurie’s Naturescapes-20 percent off
Humble Bumble Boutique Van Wert
Jamie Linn’s Boutique-Sale
Francis Furniture of Van Wert-Sales
Collins Fine Foods-Specials
Lee’s Ace Hardware-Sale
Gordmans-Sale
Shoe Sensation-Coupons
Good Earth Health Food Shoppe-Specials
Custom Audio Concepts Van Wert
BA Carts-free 49-inch TV with golf cart purchase
Brookside Convenience
Truly Divine-10 percent off Walnut Creek jams, jellies, and candies
Décor & Moore Gift Shoppe
133 Bistro
Black Angus on Main Steakhouse & Catering
L&L Boots in Van Wert — Discounted boots
Elite Interiors-Sales
Sister See Sister Do-Sales
The Bachwell-Free Yoga
Brewed Expressions-Café gift specials
The Curvy Closet-Sales
Kimberly’s Cottage-15 percent off of all paint brushes/10 percent off select paint colors/Shades will be posted in the booth/$2-$3 paint and product samples.
Bob’s Bargain Barn LLC
Slusher’s Jewelry of Van Wert-Specials
TAG Menswear-Specials
POSTED: 11/29/19 at 8:30 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story