Friday, Nov. 29, 2019

Chamber, MSVW promote Small Business Saturday event

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Van Wert are asking Van Wert County residents to avoid the crowds at the big box stores on Black Friday and show the importance of shopping locally by supporting small, independently owned businesses in Van Wert during its Small Business Saturday shopping event.

“We are teaming with Main Street Van Wert to offer everyone the best Small Business Saturday experience ever,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville.

Verville noted that people can pick up Small Business Saturday passports at any participating store, get them stamped, and turn them in to the Main Street Van Wert office, 136 E. Main St. in Van Wert, by Monday evening. Prizes will be drawn Tuesday, December 3.

The following is a list of participating businesses:

Sisters Bridal Boutique-$75 Dress Sale

D’ Amici’s-25 percent off

Open Minded

Just For You Flowers-20 percent off

Stephanie Dawn-25 percent off and free shipping over $100

The Secret Garden Floral and Gifts-Specials

Touches of Time Antique Mall-Specials

Laudick’s Jewelry-20 percent off

The Warehouse

Van Wert Massotherapy and The Salt Cave on Central-

Specials

The Corner Treasures-Sales

Laurie’s Naturescapes-20 percent off

Humble Bumble Boutique Van Wert

Jamie Linn’s Boutique-Sale

Francis Furniture of Van Wert-Sales

Collins Fine Foods-Specials

Lee’s Ace Hardware-Sale

Gordmans-Sale

Shoe Sensation-Coupons

Good Earth Health Food Shoppe-Specials

Custom Audio Concepts Van Wert

BA Carts-free 49-inch TV with golf cart purchase 

Brookside Convenience

Truly Divine-10 percent off Walnut Creek jams, jellies, and candies

Décor & Moore Gift Shoppe

133 Bistro

Black Angus on Main Steakhouse & Catering

L&L Boots in Van Wert — Discounted boots

Elite Interiors-Sales

Sister See Sister Do-Sales

The Bachwell-Free Yoga

Brewed Expressions-Café gift specials

The Curvy Closet-Sales

Kimberly’s Cottage-15 percent off of all paint brushes/10 percent off select paint colors/Shades will be posted in the booth/$2-$3 paint and product samples.

Bob’s Bargain Barn LLC

Slusher’s Jewelry of Van Wert-Specials

TAG Menswear-Specials

