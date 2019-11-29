Chamber, MSVW promote Small Business Saturday event

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Van Wert are asking Van Wert County residents to avoid the crowds at the big box stores on Black Friday and show the importance of shopping locally by supporting small, independently owned businesses in Van Wert during its Small Business Saturday shopping event.

“We are teaming with Main Street Van Wert to offer everyone the best Small Business Saturday experience ever,” said Chamber President/CEO Mark Verville.

Verville noted that people can pick up Small Business Saturday passports at any participating store, get them stamped, and turn them in to the Main Street Van Wert office, 136 E. Main St. in Van Wert, by Monday evening. Prizes will be drawn Tuesday, December 3.

The following is a list of participating businesses:

Sisters Bridal Boutique-$75 Dress Sale



D’ Amici’s-25 percent off



Open Minded



Just For You Flowers-20 percent off



Stephanie Dawn-25 percent off and free shipping over $100



The Secret Garden Floral and Gifts-Specials



Touches of Time Antique Mall-Specials



Laudick’s Jewelry-20 percent off



The Warehouse



Van Wert Massotherapy and The Salt Cave on Central-

Specials



The Corner Treasures-Sales



Laurie’s Naturescapes-20 percent off



Humble Bumble Boutique Van Wert



Jamie Linn’s Boutique-Sale



Francis Furniture of Van Wert-Sales



Collins Fine Foods-Specials



Lee’s Ace Hardware-Sale



Gordmans-Sale



Shoe Sensation-Coupons



Good Earth Health Food Shoppe-Specials



Custom Audio Concepts Van Wert



BA Carts-free 49-inch TV with golf cart purchase



Brookside Convenience



Truly Divine-10 percent off Walnut Creek jams, jellies, and candies



Décor & Moore Gift Shoppe



133 Bistro



Black Angus on Main Steakhouse & Catering



L&L Boots in Van Wert — Discounted boots



Elite Interiors-Sales



Sister See Sister Do-Sales



The Bachwell-Free Yoga



Brewed Expressions-Café gift specials



The Curvy Closet-Sales



Kimberly’s Cottage-15 percent off of all paint brushes/10 percent off select paint colors/Shades will be posted in the booth/$2-$3 paint and product samples.



Bob’s Bargain Barn LLC



Slusher’s Jewelry of Van Wert-Specials



TAG Menswear-Specials