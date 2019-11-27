Preview: Lincolnview Lancers basketball

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Lincolnview has no starters back from last year’s 10-12 team team, but coach Brett Hammons (seventh season, 99-71) is excited about the potential of three returning letter winners and some promising newcomers.

Zane Miller, Ethan Kemler, Alek Bowersock, Logan Williams and Kyle Wallis were lost to graduation, but Hammons is ready to lean on three junior who lettered as sophomores – 6-2 forward Creed Jessee (5.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg), 6-3 forward Jake Bowersock (3.2 ppg, 2 rpg) and 5-10 guard Collin Overholt (1.7 ppg, 1.8 apg).

Brett Hammons

“We have zero starters back and 3 key guys that came off the bench for us,” Hammons said. “The players that are returning are talented, but will have to continue to improve. I feel that we have some talented players from our JV team from last year that will have to continue to improve also.”

5-9 senior foward Jonathan Overholt, junior guards Clayton Leeth (6-1) and Aaron Cavinder (5-9), and sophomores Landon Price (5-8 guard), Daegan Hatfield (6-5 forward), Garrett Richardson (5-9 guard) and Cole Binkley (6-1 forward) are expected to contribute at the varsity level.

“Coming into the season, with such a new group, I felt that figuring out roles was going to play a big part of the preseason,” Hammons said. “I feel that we have developed this and the players are doing a good job of understanding their roles. Doing this has allowed the guys to play well together.”

“I think with the turnover that we are having I think it will take time to get things down that we do really well as a team,” the coach added. “One thing these guys are very good at is working hard and getting after the basketball. I’ll never have to question their effort in practice and during games.”

While many of the faces are new, one thing that won’t change is the style of play – a fast-paced style of basketball.

“I feel that getting out and running has been a staple of our program,” Hammons explained. “I feel we have a team that enjoys running and trying to get some easy baskets. There are times we can get better shots in transition than we can in the half court. Getting out and running can also get us in positions where we have an advantage in numbers which can be tough to guard.”

The non-conference portion of the schedule features some familiar teams – Van Wert, Continental, Fort Jennings, Wayne Trace, Kalida, Ottoville, Upper Scioto Valley, Fort Recovery, Miller city, Antwerp, Parkway, Delphos St. John’s, Arlington, and a new team, Coldwater. The Cavaliers are replacing Perry.

Along with those teams, the Lancers will face a number of competitive Northwest Conference teams.

“I feel that the conference is going to be very balanced from top to bottom,” Hammons said. “There are a lot of talented players and teams. I feel if we play to the level that we can we could put ourselves in very good position to contend in the conference.”

Lincolnview 2019-2020 season will begin Saturday at Van Wert. The game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.